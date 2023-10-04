Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants

Giants' Daniel Jones owns up to moment head coach threw tablet in frustration: 'I can't afford to do that'

Brian Daboll tossed a tablet after Daniel Jones threw a pick-six Monday night

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFL fans saw a viral clip in the making Monday night when New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll finished talking to quarterback Daniel Jones, who had just thrown a pick-six against the Seattle Seahawks.

Daboll was exasperated with Jones, and after airing his complaints, Daboll tossed a Microsoft tablet onto the bench in apparent disgust. 

The clip has spread on social media, and Giants fans have speculated Daboll is getting frustrated with Jones as the team continues to struggle on offense to start the season. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Geno Smith sacked

Daniel Jones (8) of the New York Giants is hit by Cameron Young (93) of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at MetLife Stadium Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

But Jones took the speculation and comments about that moment in stride Wednesday when speaking with reporters, owning up to the fact that he made his head coach react like that in the first place. 

"I mean, we were all frustrated," Jones, who was sacked 11 times in the game, said. "Just a costly mistake. I can't afford to do that. We were all frustrated, and that’s part of it."

The mistake came on second and goal from Seattle’s 5-yard line, the Giants desperate for a touchdown to get back into the game. The score was 14-3, and the Giants’ defense was making plays to give the offense a chance. 

But Jones made the wrong read when he passed out left to Parris Campbell and didn’t see rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who already had his first career sack in the game earlier.

Witherspoon jumped the route and took it 97 yards to make it 21-3. It was Witherspoon’s first career interception and pick-six. 

GIANTS' BRIAN DABOLL TOSSES TABLET IN DISGUST AFTER SHOWING DANIEL JONES INTERCEPTION FOOTAGE

Instead of a drive that could have swung the momentum to the home team, it was a demoralizing moment the Giants never recovered from. 

Jones was asked about his reaction to those coaching moments with Daboll. 

"No, I mean, like I said, we were all frustrated and can't afford to make that mistake," he explained. 

"You’ve got to put it away immediately and get back out there and play ball. Can’t afford to dwell on any of that very long. Obviously, after the game, you try to learn from it and see where you went wrong."

Daniel Jones runs

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) during the second quarter of a game Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Giants fans had high expectations after the Giants' playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings to make it to the NFL divisional round last season against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants got crushed in that game, but the first season under Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen was viewed as a success with building blocks.

The Giants' 1-3 start has shocked both fans and experts.

Jones said he was confident the offense can get back on track after the Giants put together a 31-point comeback against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The Giants face the Miami Dolphins this week and the Buffalo Bills next week 

Daniel Jones walks with head down

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants walks off the field during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Giants are second worst in the NFL in total yards at 252 per game, ahead of only the Cincinnati Bengals. They are also dead last in points per game with 11.5 and haven't scored a touchdown in the first half yet. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm certainly confident in the group we have and what we can be," Jones said. "It’s about what you do on the field and what you do on game day. That’s what matters. That's what we're focused on."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.