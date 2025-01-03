ESPN doesn't show national anthem, U-S-A chants ahead of Sugar Bowl after New Orleans terror attack

The 2025 Sugar Bowl was delayed until Thursday as the host city of New Orleans was hit by a deadly terror attack on New Year's Day. During the pre-game ceremony, the stadium held a moment of silence for the victims, after which Georgia and Notre Dame fans came together in a powerful stream of loud "U-S-A" chants.

The scene highlighted the power and unification of American sports. Yet viewers of ESPN, which exclusively carried the broadcast, were unable to see the moment of silence, the chants of "U-S-A," or even the national anthem.

ESPN neglected to show any of the three across the air.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Too bad the players didn't kneel during the anthem in the name of "Black Lives Matter." ESPN would surely have shown that, as it did during the NBA playoffs in 2020.

OutKick asked ESPN about the decision not to carry the anthem ahead of the Sugar Bowl, to which we have not heard back. We will update this story if the network responds.

The Daily Mail chronicled the overwhelmingly negative response to ESPN's decision ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Here are some of the more notable reactions:

SUGAR BOWL'S CORPORATE SPONSOR CEO SLAMMED FOR 'ADDICTION TO DIVISIVENESS' STATEMENT AFTER TERROR ATTACK

ESPN already comes into the evening facing criticism for its coverage of the attack on Bourbon Street, during which police say a suspected terrorist with an ISIS flag in his vehicle killed 15 people and injured dozens more.

ESPN referred to the news as a "truck attack," as if a monster was not behind the wheel of the car.

Shades of 2021 when CNN blamed a "car" for the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade massacre during which black nationalist Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. drove an SUV through the parade, killing six people and injuring 62 others.

In fact, ESPN was still downplaying the news as a "truck attack" almost 24 hours later during the 1 am "SportsCenter," hosted by a creepy, obsessive DEI hire named Stan Verrett.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Damn those self-driving cars. They keep running people over.

Anyway, don't expect ESPN to show any highlights of the "U-S-A" chants either. Instead, expect the network to return to its regularly scheduled programming of using race to pressure NFL voters to give Lamar Jackson the MVP over Josh Allen.