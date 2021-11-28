CNN roasted for tweet saying Waukesha parade attack was caused by 'a car' that drove through parade

CNN was the center of intense backlash on Sunday over a tweet suggesting that the SUV involved in the Waukesha parade attack was responsible for the massacre that resulted in six deaths.

Darrell Brooks was charged with intentional homicide after driving his red SUV through a crowded street commemorating the holiday season, claiming six lives of those ages 8 to 81 and injuring dozens more.

On Sunday however, CNN appeared to place the responsibility on Brooks' vehicle, making no mention of the career criminal behind the wheel.

"Waukesha will hold a moment of silence today, marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others," the tweet reads.

Critics tore into the liberal outlet on social media for an apparent attempt to deflect blame from the suspect.

"Well, how about that? Autonomous cars seem to be running amok," legal scholar and McCormick professor Robert P. George wrote. "Evidently, one got it into it's head to kill and maim a bunch of humans, so it 'drove through a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others.' We should punish that car to teach others a lesson."

"A ‘car’ did this? Not a human being with intent to kill and maim and being held on $5 million bail?" California congressional candidate Buzz Patterson agreed. "You guys are a joke."

"Hey, @CNNKeith, what is up with this headline and tweet of your article?" Newsbusters deputy managing editor Nicholas Fondacaro asked. "You guys know the movie Cars isn't real right? Cars are not living things," he wrote in a separate tweet.

"Someone (Joe Rogan?) is radicalizing cars," former New York Times reporter Nellie Bowles tweeted.

"A car drove through a city Christmas parade," radio host Jason Rantz emphasized.

"Give me a break CNN," Sen. Ted Cruz's communication adviser Steve Guest wrote. "A car drove through a city Christmas parade" The headline was written like this for a reason."

Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier noted that CNN appeared to change the headline of the article to, "Waukesha will hold a moment of silence Sunday, one week after a man plowed a vehicle through a Christmas parade."

The CNN tweet comes amid ongoing criticism over the media's decision to refer to the deadly attack as a "parade crash," downplaying the intent prosecutors have leveled against the career criminal.