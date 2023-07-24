Expand / Collapse search
Soccer
Published

ESPN broadcaster Shaka Hislop collapses on air before Real Madrid-AC Milan friendly

Hislop was set to be on the broadcast team for Real Madrid-AC Milan

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Shaka Hislop, a former Premier League star and current ESPN broadcaster, collapsed on live television during the broadcast of a match between AC Milan and Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Hislop was speaking to co-host Dan Thomas when he fell. Thomas called for help, and emergency personnel tended to Hislop. Thomas gave an update on Hislop’s health later in the match.

Shaka Hislop in 2022

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shaka Hislop before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

"As it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him," Thomas said. "Obviously, far too early to make any sort of diagnosis. 

"But the important thing is that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well because you can imagine seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that could scare you amongst the family. But fortunately, we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK."

Shaka Hislop in 2005

Shaka Hislop poses during the West Ham United FA Cup Media Day, ahead of the FA Cup Final, at their training ground in Chadwell Heath on May 8, 2005 in London. (Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Temperatures in Pasadena, California, reached 91 degrees on Sunday.

Hislop played at Newcastle from 1995 to 1998. He played for West Ham and Portsmouth before playing the final two years of his career at FC Dallas in Major League Soccer.

Real Madrid went on to win the friendly against AC Milan, 3-2.

Frederico Valverde celebrates

Real Madrid FC Frederico Valverde celebrates after scoring during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match against AC Milan, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Federico Valverde scored twice in the second half and Vinicius Junior scored the go-ahead in the 84th minute. Fikayo Tomori and Luca Romero both scored before halftime.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.