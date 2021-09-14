Expand / Collapse search
ESPN analyst has odd description of Raiders' Carl Nassib's game-changing play vs. Ravens

In overtime, Carl Nassib was unblocked and had a sack and forced fumble of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, the first openly gay player in the NFL, made a game-changing play against the Baltimore Ravens during their showdown on Monday Night Football.

In overtime, Nassib was unblocked and had a sack and forced fumble of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Raiders ended up taking over control of the football, and moments later Las Vegas signal-caller Derek Carr threw the game-winning touchdown pass to wideout Zay Jones to give the Raiders the 33-27 victory.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark spoke about Nassib’s huge play. When breaking down what happened, Clark described Nassib as "butt-booty naked," and it immediately raised eyebrows for football fans who were tuning in.

"Why is Nassib running butt-booty naked?" Clark questioned during the live segment.

Fans reacted to Clark’s choice of words while describing the game-changing play by Nassib.

