Errol Spence Jr. addresses car crash for first time, announces 2020 return: 'It was a miracle from God'

Boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. said Saturday he is planning to return to the ring months after he was seriously injured in a car crash in Dallas.

Spence, 29, appeared in an interview on FOX Sports’ broadcast of “Fox PBC Fight Night” and addressed the crash in which he was driving his Ferrari at a high-rate of speed in October. He suffered facial lacerations and was charged with DWI.

“Really I was just sore, my whole body was just sore, it was a miracle from God,” Spence said. “It really protected me during the accident because anybody else probably would have been killed. It was just a blessing from God that I was able to make it safe and that I was able to return back to boxing next year.

“I don’t really remember too much [about the accident].”

Spence said he plans to fight in 2020 and hopes it will be against Danny Garcia. The two were supposed to fight before Spence’s crash, according to the Dallas Morning-News.

“I already started training last week and I was feeling good. I hit the mitts and everything and I got in and ran and stuff too,” Spence said. “It’s been a miracle and a blessing from God that I haven’t had anything serious that would’ve had me out for a year or two or would’ve ended my career. I’m just glad to be here with my kids, my family. I thank my fans and everybody who supported me.”

Spence added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a split-decision victory over Shawn Porter in Los Angeles in September. He beat the veteran brawler Porter (30-3-1), in a fight that featured several wild exchanges and had the Staples Center crowd of 16,702 on its feet throughout the 12th round and screaming for both fighters when they embraced after the final bell.