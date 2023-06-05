Expand / Collapse search
Erik Jones’ crew member to undergo NASCAR concussion protocol after sustaining injury on pit road

Thomas Hatcher released from hospital after further testing

By Paulina Dedaj
A member of Erik Jones’ pit crew will undergo concussion protocol after being hospitalized Sunday night for injuries sustained during the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, near St. Louis, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Monday.

Thomas Hatcher, Jones’ front tire changer, was admitted to St. Louis University Hospital after he was injured following a reported collision with another crew member when the No. 43 car was pitted on Lap 180 during the Enjoy Illinois 300. 

Erik Jones during the the NASCAR Cup Series

Erik Jones, driver of the #43 Bommarito.com Chevrolet, left, and Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, race during the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 4, 2023, in Madison, Illinois. (Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

"Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) pit crew member Thomas Hatcher was evaluated and released from St. Louis University Hospital following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway," the statement reads.

"After an initial evaluation in the Infield Care Center at the track he was transported to the hospital for further testing. Hatcher has been cleared and has returned home. He will undergo the NASCAR concussion protocol this week and his status for this week will be updated."

Announcers during FOX Sports’ broadcast of the race on Sunday indicated that Hatcher "got tangled up" with another tire carrier during the race before falling to the ground and being carried off in a stretcher. Other reports described it as a "head-on" collision.

Erik Jones during the the NASCAR Cup Series

Erik Jones, driver of the #43 Bommarito.com Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 3, 2023, in Madison, Illinois. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Joe Gibbs Racing did not elaborate on the nature of Hatcher’s injury.

"I’m just praying for him right now," Jones said after the race Sunday night.

"I think they were all a little late coming around with the [No. 3] in front of us, and then we were coming in like normal. Like I said, it’s hard for me. It all happened so quick, right, I can’t really put it all together. So, I got to see it and watch it back, but like I said, thinking about Hatcher and his family and hope to talk to him here soon."

Richard Petty talks to Erik Jones

Erik Jones, center, speaks to Legacy Motor Club team owners NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, left, and Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #84 Carvana Chevrolet, on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A crew member on Denny Hamlin’s team was also injured Sunday night.

AJ Rosini broke his canine tooth in half and needed 8-12 stitches after an air regulator broke, forcing the hose to kick back and hit him in the face. FOX Sports broadcast captured a smiling Rosini still on pit road after the incident.

