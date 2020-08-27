Eric Reid, who knelt with Colin Kaepernick, praises NBA players' strike over Jacob Blake shooting: 'We need change'

Eric Reid, a free-agent NFL defensive back who was the first teammate to kneel alongside Colin Kaepernick in 2016, praised NBA players for their strike over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Reid called on players to build on the historic moment of skipping their playoff games. The Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not play against the Orlando Magic started a ripple effect through the NBA, which trickled down to the WNBA and into MLB.

“NBA players, please build on this moment! Avoid being co-opted! The people have worked too hard & risked too much for corporate PR from their role models 2 set them back. We don’t want or need "ride alongs”, we need change,” Reid tweeted.

“@NBA I hope you’ve learned from the @NFL atrocities.”

Reid was the first player to kneel for the national anthem with Kaepernick while the two players were on the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. The NFL apologized earlier this year, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, for failing to take meaningful action on the social justice front.

Players are expected to kneel or perform some kind of protest during games this season. It’s unclear whether strikes are on any of the players’ minds.

Week 1 of the NFL season begins in two weeks.