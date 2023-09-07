'End Fossil Fuels' protesters disrupt US Open semifinal match; demonstrator glues shoes to ground

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
Protesters with the words "End Fossil Fuels" on their shirts interrupted a U.S. Open semifinals match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova Thursday.
The incident occurred early in the second set with Gauff leading the match 6-4, 1-0.
U.S. Open tournament referee Jake Gardner entered the court while security went into the stands to remove the protesters. At least two protesters were taken away.
One protester had glued their shoes to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Protesters demonstrate at a match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
An audience member yells at protesters as they demonstrate at a match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Fans cheered as police arrived. Spectators were asked to move away to clear the area for authorities.
"NYPD are in the process of resolving a fan disturbance. Play will resume as soon as possible," the tournament said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Thank you for your patience."
Police officers remove a protester from the stands at a match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Coco Gauff of the United States talks with USTA officials during a disruption in play against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
In the midst of of it all, Gauff was seated on her bench eating fruit out of a container and then got up to hit a few practice serves. Muchova had a visit from a trainer. Eventually, the two headed toward the locker room as the delay continued.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.