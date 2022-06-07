Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wimbledon
Published

Emma Raducanu leaves Wimbledon warmup tournament with injury

Emma Raducanu was the darling of last year's US Open

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has "no idea" if she'll be ready for Wimbledon in just under three weeks after retiring from her match Tuesday with a "freak injury" to her left side.

Raducanu was facing Victorija Golubic in her opener at the Nottingham Open and was trailing 4-3 when she stopped playing.

"I think I pulled something, I am not really sure what exactly happened," the 11th-ranked Raducanu said, describing it as an "absolute freak injury."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Britain's Emma Raducanu backhands to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris.

Britain's Emma Raducanu backhands to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The next Grand Slam tournament begins on June 27 at Wimbledon.

"I cannot diagnose myself. I will get it checked out," the 19-year-old British player said.

Just over a year ago, Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in what was her debut in a Grand Slam main draw. She won the U.S. Open title at Flushing Meadows but hasn't advanced past the second round at the two majors so far in 2022 at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.