Embattled Alabama star takes top SEC awards in midst of gun controversy

Alabama freshman Brandon Miller was named the player of the year and the newcomer of the year in the SEC by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Miller, who has been shrouded in controversy over the past several weeks, is only the fourth freshman in the past 50 years to lead the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.6 points per game.

He is also averaging 8 rebounds per game while leading the SEC in made three-pointers with 93.

Miller is linked to the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris after police testimony alleged that he transported former teammate Darius Miles’ gun that was used in the shooting.

Miller’s attorney, Jim Standridge, released a statement in February clarifying that the freshman standout "never saw the handgun" belonging to Miles, who has since been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Harris near the university’s campus in January.

"On January 14th, Brandon played in a basketball game in the afternoon and later was asked by Darius Miles for a ride to the Strip area to go to a nightclub," the statement read, via the Tuscaloosa Patch.

"Mr. Miles brought his legal handgun and left in the backseat of Brandon’s vehicle. Brandon never saw the handgun nor handled it. Further it is our understanding that the weapon was concealed under some clothing in the back seat of his car."

The statement went on to say that instead of going inside the nightclub, Miller left to go get food. He was later contacted by Miles to pick him up and go to a different location, and while he was already on the way, Miller received a text from Miles asking him "to bring him his firearm."

Miller has not been charged with a crime, and the university has said he is a cooperating witness, not a suspect.

The freshman has led Alabama to a 26-5 record and the No. 4 ranking in the AP Top 25 ahead of the SEC Tournament.

The Crimson Tide won the SEC regular season title last week for the second time in two years.

