LSU Tigers
Published

Ed Orgeron to leave LSU after 2021 season: reports

Ed Orgeron is two seasons removed from a national championship

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LSU coach Ed Orgeron will not return to the team for the 2022 season, according to multiple reports.

Orgeron coached the Tigers to a national championship when Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase led the team. Sports Illustrated reported Sunday that Orgeron would finish out the season before ultimately stepping down.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron runs off the field with his team before a game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron runs off the field with his team before a game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Since the national championship season, LSU has not produced the same results on the field. The team finished 5-5 in the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season, started the 2021 season 4-3 and has losses to UCLA, Auburn and Kentucky. The team did upset Florida Saturday.

According to Sports Illustrated, negotiations between Orgeron and LSU started before the Florida game.

The on-field results may not be the only factor in the eventual departure.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron looks up at the video board during the first half of the team's game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron looks up at the video board during the first half of the team's game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

LSU and Orgeron’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints has come under scrutiny. Revelations made earlier this year about how the allegations were handled cost Les Miles his job at Kansas and ex-LSU president F. King Alexander his job at Oregon State.

A $50 million lawsuit filed by current LSU Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis alleged certain current or former LSU athletic administration members and football staff conspired to retaliate against her when she tried to report Miles’ alleged advances toward female students. He’s also accused of failing to report a sexual assault allegation against former running back Derrius Guice.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. 

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/John Amis)

Orgeron took over for Miles in 2017. Allegations of sexual misconduct or physical abuse have been filed against at least nine former players who played for Orgeron, according to USA Today.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com