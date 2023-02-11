Expand / Collapse search
Eagles' Super Bowl LVII appearance has Philadelphia prepared to grease light poles again: report

Philly fans were just seen climbing poles two weeks ago when the Eagles advanced to the big game

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Super Bowl Showdown: Eagles or Chiefs? Americans reveal whom they’re rooting for Video

Super Bowl Showdown: Eagles or Chiefs? Americans reveal whom they’re rooting for

Americans share what team they are rooting for in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off.

Philadelphia has been quite the sports city recently, with the Phillies going to the World Series and now the Eagles in the Super Bowl yet again. That’s why the city is preparing for potential pandemonium in the streets if the Eagles take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. 

Crowds flooded the streets two weeks ago when the Eagles trounced the San Francisco 49ers to make it back to the Super Bowl after they won it in 2018. And that celebratory stroll through the City of Brotherly Love has brought about a challenge that many Philly faithful want to accomplish. 

Climbing the greased poles around the city has been hard but not impossible. And though it hasn’t seemed to deter fans away from doing it, the city is once again preparing for such an occurrence to happen. 

Philadelphia police officers grease traffic light poles as security measure for Super Bowl LII fans on February 4, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Police Department is using gear oil to grease up the poles on downtown streets to minimize the damage that fans can do to the city and themselves in the aftermath of the Super Bowl LII that will be played between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

"Protocols for the upcoming game are being evaluated by the police department including the greasing of poles," City of Philadelphia spokesperson Joy Huertas told NPR.

"For public safety reasons, the city is not disclosing if/when the poles will be greased."

NPR spoke with an Eagles fan, who likely isn’t the only one to share this sentiment.

"When we hear they're greasing the poles, we hear that as a challenge, like, 'Grease them jawns, we're going to come climb them,'" says 29-year-old Sean Hagan, who climbed a pole when the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres to move on to the World Series. 

Philadelphia Eagles fans hold signs celebrating the Eagles win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia defeated San Francisco 31-7.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

It was the first time the Phillies have been in the World Series since 2009, when they lost to the New York Yankees. They eventually fell to the Houston Astros this time around. 

However, the celebration of getting back into the Fall Classic was much like the one two weeks ago – just more red and white jersey than green and white. 

Light poles were greased throughout the cities, but it was to no avail. 

One guy was even seem celebrating his summit by chugging a beer at the top. Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata was also seen on Broad Street when the Phillies won the pennant. 

A Philadelphia police officer greases a traffic light pole as a security measure for Super Bowl LII fans on February 4, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Police Department is using gear oil to grease up the poles on downtown streets to minimize the damage that fans can do to the city and themselves in the aftermath of the Super Bowl LII that will be played between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

All in all, it’s going to be a tough battle with the Kansas City Chiefs first, before any celebrating takes place. But if the Eagles come out victorious, Philadelphia will be prepared the best it can. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.