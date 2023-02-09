Super Bowl showdown has America divided. Will Eagles or Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

Americans in New York and Washington, D.C., told Fox News which team they want to see win the NFL's Super Bowl LVII this weekend.

"I'm rooting for Kansas City because I don't like the Eagles," Bob, of New Jersey, told Fox News. "I used to live in South Jersey, but I'm from Washington originally, and I just don't like Philadelphia teams very much."

But Devontae, of Washington, D.C., said: "The Eagles. I'm saying they got this on lock."

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII. Both teams ended the regular season with 14-3 records before winning their conference championships.

Both have also won the big game in the last decade. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018 over the New England Patriots and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

"Kansas City Chiefs. They've got a strong team, and their quarterback is a one-of-a-kind," Kevin, of Washington, said. "His heroics, his overall skills, his drive, he is just a great quarterback."

Nate of New York agreed: "Chiefs because I'm a Patrick Mahomes fan."

Mahomes, Kansas City's quarterback, won the NFL MVP for the 2022 and 2018 seasons and was the Super Bowl LIV MVP in 2020. This is his third Super Bowl appearance in five years as a starter for the Chiefs.

Still, some Americans told Fox News they want the Eagles to win.

"Philly, because I really like the quarterback," another New Yorker, Stephen, said. "I just kind of always liked them since I was a kid."

Greg said: "I'm looking forward to the Eagles bringing home a big win."

Some fans were not as enthusiastic.

"I'm rooting for the Eagles because I'm from Philadelphia and I have to," Steven told Fox News.

Daniel of D.C. said: "Kansas City is my son's team and Philly is my wife's team, so it really doesn't matter to me."

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

Isabelle McDonnell reported from New York City and Jon Michael Raasch from Washington, D.C.