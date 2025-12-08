Eagles star turns the ball over twice in one chaotic play vs Chargers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was involved in a wacky play on Monday night after throwing an interception to Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand.

Hand dropped back into coverage on the snap and Hurts threw it to wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was triple-covered. Hand was there to intercept the pass and began to run it up the field. However, he fumbled while trying to take the ball back.

Hurts picked the ball up and thought he had saved the play for a minute. Instead, the ball was knocked out of his hands. Finally, Chargers linebacker Troy Dye recovered the ball. Hurts committed two turnovers in one play.

The Chargers kicked a field goal on their next drive to take a 10-3 lead.

The play certainly perplexed NFL fans.

Los Angeles had a 10-6 lead going into halftime, but turnovers were running rampant. Both teams committed three turnovers each before the end of the second quarter.

The lone touchdown was scored when Justin Herbert found rookie running back Omarion Hampton for a 4-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Since then, Herbert has had one of his passes picked off and lost a fumble.

The Eagles haven’t had much success on offense.

Hurts is 10-of-19 for 95 yards and has thrown two interceptions.

Both teams entered the game with an 8-4 record and were in need of a win to bolster their playoff hopes.