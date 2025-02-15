Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles star rookie Cooper DeJean suffers 'battle scar' from massive Bud Light chain during Super Bowl parade

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was also injured by an errant beer can toss

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Cooper DeJean reflected on his rookie season and playing in his first Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean walked away from Friday’s Super Bowl celebrations with lasting memories and possibly a scar. 

The star cornerback had a notable gash above his left eye during the Super Bowl parade in downtown Philadelphia. But unlike general manager Howie Roseman, who was hit with an errant beer can, DeJean’s injury was self-inflicted.  

Cooper DeJean parade rally

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (left), tight end Dallas Goedert (center) and cornerback Cooper DeJean (right) during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally in Philadelphia on Feb. 14, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"Might be the best day of my life. I got a little battle scar going on," DeJean told FOX Sports in an interview during the parade route. 

"I hit myself with this big a-- chain," he said with a laugh, referring to the oversize Bud Light chain hanging around his neck. 

One Philly fan seemed to track down the moment the injury occurred – it appeared to be when DeJean was spraying the crowd with beer. 

The fan shared the picture with DeJean on X, and he confirmed. 

Cooper DeJean celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) celebrates during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally in  Philadelphia on Feb. 14, 2025. (Caean Couto-Imagn Images)

EAGLES STAR COOPER DEJEAN REVEALS MESSAGE CHIEFS FAN CAITLIN CLARK SENT AFTER SUPER BOWL VICTORY

"Yes. Battle scars. I love this city," he said in response. 

DeJean, drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, had an immediate impact in his first NFL season, which was headlined by a stellar performance in the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On his 22nd birthday, he picked off Patrick Mahomes to score a touchdown and became the first player in Super Bowl history to intercept a pass or score a touchdown on his birthday. 

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was also left bloodied after Friday’s parade. 

Howie Roseman enjoys cigar

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman enjoys a cigar during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Images showed the football executive with a large gash in his forehead, which was later revealed to be the result of an errant beer can thrown his way. 

At the final destination of Friday's parade, Roseman shouted to fans, "I bleed for this city!"

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.