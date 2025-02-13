Expand / Collapse search
Eagles star Cooper DeJean reveals message Chiefs fan Caitlin Clark sent after Super Bowl victory

DeJean and Clark both attended Iowa University

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean says he received a thoughtful message from fellow Iowa alum Caitlin Clark after his Super Bowl victory – despite her loyalty to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The WNBA star made headlines last month when she was spotted sitting alongside Taylor Swift in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans on Jan. 18. 

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, left, talks with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, left, talks with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The two were seen embracing one another after Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, scored a touchdown in the second half. 

However, despite her apparent loyalties to the "Chiefs’ Kingdom," Clark sent a message to her fellow Hawkeyes star after his standout performance in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.  

"She sent me a nice message congratulating me," DeJean said during an appearance on the "Up & Adams Show." 

"That was nice of her, being a Chiefs fan and all," he added with a smile. 

Cooper DeJean touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean, #33, scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The rookie cornerback was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He had an immediate impact in his first NFL season, which was headlined by a stellar performance in the Eagles' 40-22 win over Kansas City.

On his 22nd birthday, DeJean picked off Patrick Mahomes to score a touchdown and became the first player in Super Bowl history to intercept a pass or score a touchdown on his birthday. 

Cooper DeJean pick six

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, #33, celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"I was trying to find the fastest way to the end zone," he said after the game. "Luckily, I got some blocks out there. I had to avoid some of those big guys, but it was just our defense working together like we have all year. It fell right into my lap."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.