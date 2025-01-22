Eagles sell dirty snow from playoff game vs. Rams to fans for $50, and it sells out in hours

The Philadelphia Eagles attempted to make money by selling cartons of snow for $50 each to their fans, and it worked.

The team is officially sold out of pints of memorabilia snow at Lincoln Financial Field during the playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. The Eagles won the game 28-22 in snowy conditions to advance to the NFC Championship game, so the team memorialized the snow by collecting it, putting it into ice-cream style pints and selling it for the $50 price tag.

It sold out in less than three hours.

The game had a recorded attendance of 69,879. Many of those fans could have simply taken the snow at the stadium with them for free.

The conditions of the game are believed to have played a role in the result and have benefited the Eagles, as Rams players committed multiple drops, fumbles and incomplete passes that appeared to be impacted by the snow.

The team claims their snow is the first-ever authenticated snow collectible tied to an NFL playoff win and "sets a new standard in the world of sports."

"The Philadelphia Eagles’ divisional-round victory over the Los Angeles Rams on January 19, 2025, will forever be remembered for being a snow covered victory!" the product description on the team's website read.

"To commemorate this incredible achievement, authenticated snow was collected directly from the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field immediately after the game. This isn’t your typical piece of memorabilia—it’s a tangible, frozen snapshot of the grit, passion, and determination that defined the iconic game. By preserving and authenticating the very snow that surrounded this monumental game, fans are offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with the playoff experience like never before."

While the Eagles organization has monetized snow, the fans have a reputation for weaponizing it.

Former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker DeMarcus Ware told Fox News Digital that Eagles fans once hurled snowballs stuffed with batteries at his mother during a game his rookie year in 2005.

"My rookie season when my mom was in the stands, I told her not to wear my jersey, and she was in the front row, and we're up there in Philly. They were putting batteries in snowballs and throwing them, and one of them hit my mom," Ware said. "I turned around at the time, and I didn't care about football anymore. I wanted to go get the guy who was in the stands. But I didn't."

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse says Eagles fans hurled snowballs at him after Sunday's game after he made comments about "hating" the fans to reporters in the week leading up to the game.

"After the game, I was walking into the locker room, and they're throwing snowballs," Verse told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

In 1968, when a man dressed as Santa Claus walked out onto the field. He was booed relentlessly by fans who were upset about a disappointing season and hurled snowballs at him as well.

Eagles fans have garnered negative national attention in recent weeks after one of their own, New Jersey man Ryan Caldwell, was seen in a viral video verbally berating a woman with vulgur slurs during the team's first playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 12.