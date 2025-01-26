Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Saquon Barkley sends NFL fans into frenzy with incredible TD run to start NFC title game

Barkley scored again in the second quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Will the Eagles slow down Jayden Daniels-Commanders in NFC Championship Game? | The Facility Video

Will the Eagles slow down Jayden Daniels-Commanders in NFC Championship Game? | The Facility

LeSean McCoy explains why his Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Washington Commanders and advance to Super Bowl LIX.

The Philadelphia Eagles answered the Washington Commanders’ long drive to start the NFC Championship with a rather short one.

It only took 18 seconds. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts pitched the ball back to running back Saquon Barkley and the superstar player did the rest.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Saquon Barkley celebrates a TD

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Barkley found a hole, broke one tackle and spun around a Commanders defender to run for a 60-yard touchdown. Philadelphia went up 7-3 early in the first quarter.

Jayden Daniels led Washington on an 18-play, 54-yard drive to begin the game. The Commanders made two fourth-down conversions before Zane Gonzalez nailed a 34-yard field goal. On Washington’s next drive, the Eagles defense caused wide receiver Dyami Brown to fumble and Philadelphia recovered.

The Eagles and their fans were buzzing at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL world was just as hyped on social media.

Saquon Barkley celebrates a TD

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts pitched the ball back to running back Saquon Barkley and the superstar player did the rest. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barkley wasn't done. He scored again later in the first quarter as the Eagles went up 14-3.

Barkley appeared to be building upon his incredible performance in the Eagles’ divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams. He had two long touchdown runs in the win to go along with his 205 rushing yards. Philadelphia won the game 28-22.

The former New York Giants running back has run for at least 100 yards in four straight games and nearing a fifth straight game. The streak dated back to Philadelphia’s three-point loss to Washington on Dec. 22.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tubi promo

Stream Super Bowl LIX for free on Tubi. (Tubi)

The winner of the NFC Championship will punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIX.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.