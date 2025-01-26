Eagles' Saquon Barkley sends NFL fans into frenzy with incredible TD run to start NFC title game

The Philadelphia Eagles answered the Washington Commanders’ long drive to start the NFC Championship with a rather short one.

It only took 18 seconds. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts pitched the ball back to running back Saquon Barkley and the superstar player did the rest.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Barkley found a hole, broke one tackle and spun around a Commanders defender to run for a 60-yard touchdown. Philadelphia went up 7-3 early in the first quarter.

Jayden Daniels led Washington on an 18-play, 54-yard drive to begin the game. The Commanders made two fourth-down conversions before Zane Gonzalez nailed a 34-yard field goal. On Washington’s next drive, the Eagles defense caused wide receiver Dyami Brown to fumble and Philadelphia recovered.

The Eagles and their fans were buzzing at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL world was just as hyped on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barkley wasn't done. He scored again later in the first quarter as the Eagles went up 14-3.

Barkley appeared to be building upon his incredible performance in the Eagles’ divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams. He had two long touchdown runs in the win to go along with his 205 rushing yards. Philadelphia won the game 28-22.

The former New York Giants running back has run for at least 100 yards in four straight games and nearing a fifth straight game. The streak dated back to Philadelphia’s three-point loss to Washington on Dec. 22.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The winner of the NFC Championship will punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIX.