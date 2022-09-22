Eagles rookie says he was denied access to players' parking lot before home opener

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britain Covey made the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster to start the 2022 season after being an undrafted free agent out of Utah.

Covey, 25, was a First-Team All-Pac-12 member as a returner, and it is at that position where he got his start with Philadelphia this season. He made his debt in Week 1 on the road against the Detroit Lions and had two punt returns for 13 yards.

But his home debut didn’t start out as planned.

He explained to ESPN Wednesday he was denied entry to the players’ parking lot as the parking attendants did not recognize him. He had been shuffled between the active roster and the practice squad during the week.

"I said, ‘I’ve been elevated to the active roster. I’m a return guy.’ They kind of looked at me skeptically, and after a little bit they were like, ‘Look, man, we’re sorry. You just don’t have the pass.’ I didn’t want to make a scene, so I just said, ‘OK, just point me to where everybody else parks.’ And so they pointed me to where everybody else parks," he said.

LAMAR JACKSON PLACED ON RAVENS INJURY REPORT, VOWS TO PLAY SUNDAY

Covey said he had to park in a general parking spot outside Lincoln Financial Field, and a few fans recognized him on his way to the stadium

"I’m not that far removed from being that 13-year-old at a tailgate throwing a football, and it inspires me to just remember where I come from," he added. "I’m determined to prove myself here, and you have to start from where you started, and that’s the bottom, and prove yourself. Honestly, for me, it’s a great story because it reminds me of my mentality. … It makes me want to play better; it makes me want to be better."

Covey had three turns for 14 yards on Monday night in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

He was sent back to the practice squad during the week.