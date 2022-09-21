Lamar Jackson placed on Ravens injury report, vows to play Sunday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens put quarterback Lamar Jackson on their injury report Wednesday heading into Week 3.

But the dynamic signal caller is confident he won’t be there on Sunday.

Jackson was placed on the Injury list as a limited participant in practice, as he didn’t throw the ball due to a right elbow injury. During the media’s availability, Jackson was seen standing off to the side while the other quarterbacks threw.

No. 8 also had a protective sleeve on his right arm for the first time ever, but he told media that he’ll be all set to face the New England Patriots on the road in a few days.

"I’m going to throw Sunday — a lot Sunday," he said via ESPN.

"I’m good. The pad came with the sleeve. It wasn’t added or anything like that. I will be out there Sunday. I’ll be out there [Thursday] in practice. I’m good."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared the same lack of concern for Jackson, saying, "It’s a normal course-of-the-season-type thing."

Despite his running prowess, Jackson has only had to sit out four games in his NFL career, which came last year with an ankle injury late in the season. And he’s been dropping back more this season, a current 61% clip while throwing for 531 yards and six touchdowns.

Without J.K. Dobbins, the team’s starting running back, the run game has been slow to start the year. Being 18th in the league with 109 rushing yards per game isn’t bad, but the Ravens expect more from that side of the offense that opens everything else up.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens would end up losing late, blowing a large lead. But Jackson did have 119 yards on just nine attempts with his first rushing touchdown of the season. He also threw for three touchdowns and didn’t throw an interception, going 21-for-29 through the air.

This week against New England, the Ravens will be going against one of the sixth-best rush defenses in the league thus far, as they’ve allowed just 78 yards per game.

But like Jackson said, he expects to be throwing a lot on Sunday and not be watching on the sideline.