Eagles reportedly will sign Alshon Jeffery for one year, $14 million

The Philadelphia Eagles went into the offseason with finding help at wide receiver as their No. 1 priority, and they got the job done by landing the top wideout on the free-agent market: Alshon Jeffery.

ESPN is reporting the team has agreed to sign the former Chicago Bear for one year and $14 million.

The contract is essentially a prove-it deal for Jeffery, who stands to make a lot more money a year from now if he can do better than the 52 catches for 821 yards he posted in his fifth season with the Bears. He missed four games while on a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy one year after missing seven games with injuries.

He will immediately become the top target for Philadelphia, which also reportedly will sign free-agent receiver Torrey Smith to a three-year deal.