Eagles expected to pursue QB Jimmy Garoppolo during offseason

It appears one year of Jalen Hurts might be enough for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

After leading Philadelphia to a 9-8 record and a playoff appearance, Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs, with the team planning to take a "major swing" at quarterback this offseason. Albert Breer of MMQB wrote Monday that the Eagles are expected to make a run at 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

GAROPPOLO SEEKING 'PLACE WHERE THEY WANT TO WIN’

Philadelphia’s 2020 second-round pick threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 61.3% passing. He added 784 yards and 10 scores on the ground. Unfortunately for Hurts, his limitations as a passer were on centerstage in the NFC Wild Card against the Buccaneers. Hurts completed just 23-of-43 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Garoppolo, 30, is on the trade block after nearly guiding San Francisco to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. The 49ers fell to the eventual champion Rams, 20-17, in the NFC Championship.

Despite boasting a career 33-14 record as a starter, Garoppolo’s play has been much-maligned, especially during the 2021 season. Critics will say Garoppolo was hardly the reason for the 49ers’ success, instead pointing to the play of receiver Deebo Samuel and the expertise of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

For all the criticism, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 68.3% passing. But with Trey Lance, San Francisco’s 2021 third overall pick, ready to take the reins, Garoppolo is now expendable.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo raised his value to the 49ers, meaning a first-round pick would likely need to be on the table for a trade. Philadelphia certainly has the capital to acquire Garoppolo, holding three 2022 first-round picks (15th, 16th, 19th).

Garoppolo has one year left on his contract, which pays him a base salary of $24.2 million and carries a $26.95 million cap hit in 2022.