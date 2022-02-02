Garoppolo seeking ‘place where they want to win’

The chances that Jimmy Garoppolo will still be a 49er next season are about the same as Johnny Manziel’s chances of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You know it, I know it, and Jimmy G knows it. He’ll be anywhere but San Francisco, come fall.

That said, he has no preferred destination. He just wants to go to a team that’s focused on winning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I just want to go to a place where they want to win," Garoppolo told reporters Tuesday.

Garoppolo was with the 49ers for four and a half seasons, but everyone knew a fifth campaign would be unlikely after the team selected his replacement, Trey Lance, with the third pick in last April’s draft.

Earlier this week, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was noncommittal on Garoppolo’s future, but Jimmy G admitted on Tuesday that he and general manager John Lynch are already working together to find him a new home:

"I was talking to John yesterday about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way. I’ve got a long career ahead of me. I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the opportunities to come."

As long as his next stop is with an organization that’s focused on winning, Garoppolo will welcome the change of scenery.

"That’s really what I’m in this game for," said Garoppolo. "I’m here to play football, win football games. And as long as I’ve got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before exiting what was likely his last press conference as a 49er, Garoppolo briefly reflected on his career by the Bay.

"It’s been a hell of a ride, guys, and I love you guys," added Garoppolo. "So, see ya."