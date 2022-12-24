Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles' DeVonta Smith pretends to steal from Salvation Army kettle in touchdown celebration vs Cowboys

The kettle is often used as a celebration prop

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
DeVonta Smith had planned out this touchdown celebration for a little while.

When Smith scored his second touchdown of the day against the Dallas Cowboys, he was eye-balling the Salvation Army Red Kettle that sits beyond one of AT&T Stadium's end zones.

DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. 

Smith faced the kettle, pretended to put a ski mask over his head, broke down an imaginary door, and acted as if he was taking out presents from the kettle alongside fellow receiver Quez Watkins.

The receiver has garnered from criticism on the celebration on social media, while others are defending it, assuming he is pretending to be the Grinch on Christmas Eve.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. 

The kettle has often been used as a prop for touchdowns. When tight end Peyton Hendershot scored against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the rest of the tight ends played a game of whack-a-mole in the kettle.

When Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts, he and Dak Prescott used the kettle to do a jack-in-the-box celebration.

The Eagles would have clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win. But Smith finished with eight catches for 113 yards in the 40-34 losing effort.