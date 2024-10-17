Eagles offensive lineman rips Giants' home field ahead of game: 'I don't wanna play in that s----- stadium'

Philadelphia Eagles right guard Mekhi Becton didn’t mince words when talking about MetLife Stadium.

Becton spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets, and he let his feelings be known about his former home field.

"I don't wanna play in that s----- stadium," Becton said via CBS Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's bad. Everything is just bad about that stadium. I don't really like it. I'm just glad I only gotta do it one time a year. Just gotta go in there, do my 1-11 and go home."

Becton will make his return to MetLife when the Eagles take on the New York Giants on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was drafted with the 11th overall pick by the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, but his Jets career never got off the ground.

Becton played in 31 out of 67 possible games, due to knee and ankle injuries. Last season, he was able to stay healthy, starting in 16 games for the Jets, but despite being healthy he struggled.

EX-JETS STAR CRITICIZES AARON RODGERS' LEADERSHIP AFTER LATEST LOSS

Playing left tackle last season, Becton had the second most holding penalties in the NFL (12) and yielded 12.5 sacks.

None of the injuries Becton sustained happened on the much-discussed turf of MetLife Stadium, but Becton did not have anything positive to say about the place.

"You can just tell the difference, like if you was to get on that turf and (then) go on a different turf. You can tell. It's a night-and-day difference in turf. It just feels lifted. There's a lot of things that doesn't feel right about that turf."

Playing left tackle last season, Becton gave up the second most holding penalties in the NFL (12) and yielded 12.5 sacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Becton went to free agency this offseason, and the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $5.5 million contract. Becton switched positions and is now the starting right guard. This season, he has not committed a penalty but has allowed three sacks per PFF.

While with the Jets, Becton said it always felt like the Jets were "little brothers" to the Giants in their own stadium, offering some extra motivation for Sunday’s game.

"It's like a whole another side. The way I put it when I was there, we was like the little brothers to them. On their side, they had all their trophies and Super Bowls and on our side, we were the New York Jets," Becton said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.