Eagles' Nick Sirianni message to fans after victory over Colts revealed: 'This s--- is for Frank Reich!'

The Colts are 1-1 under interim head coach Jeff Saturday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cautioned reporters after Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts about his thoughts over Indy’s decision to part ways with coach Frank Reich earlier this month. 

But fans at Lucas Oil Stadium may have captured his true feelings on video. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sirianni, who served as offensive coordinator under Reich for three seasons, was emotional on the sidelines following the Eagles’ 17-16 victory and was seen celebrating with fans near Philadelphia’s bench.  

New video posted to social media on Tuesday revealed exactly what Sirianni shouted at fans at the very end of the game. 

"This s--- is for Frank Reich," he shouted, fired up.

During his postgame presser, Sirianni was asked by reporters why he appeared so emotional, to which he replied, "Because I love Frank Reich." 

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on November 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. 

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on November 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.  (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I really do, and he’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around. I was hoping that him and I would be able to coach against each other in this game."

"He is one of my biggest mentors — I’ve got my dad, I got Larry Kehres (former Mount Union head coach) and I got Frank Reich. And Frank’s such a good football coach and yeah, you don’t want to know what I think of if he should be here or not but — because you guys can probably imagine what I really think."

Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts talks to head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts talks to head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Reich was fired after five seasons with the Colts. He was replaced by Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday who had no previous coaching experience in the NFL or at the collegiate level. He is 1-1 as interim head coach.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.