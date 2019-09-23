Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins' Allen Hurns takes two brutal blows to the head on one play

Ryan Gaydos
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns took two blows to the head on one play during a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Hurns was going for a catch on a pass from Josh Rosen early in the first quarter when he was knocked to the ground by Cowboys safety Jeff Heath. The two players collided near the 45-yard line as Heath successfully broke up the pass and gave the Dolphins a 2nd and 10 instead of a first down.

While the bang-bang play may have looked like just another football play in real-time, the replay showed just how brutal Heath’s hit to Hurns was.

Hurns first took a helmet-to-helmet blow from Heath. Hurns then went airborne and came down on his head again in the same play. The six-year wide receiver was down on the field for several moments before walking off the field under his own power.

He missed the rest of the game with a concussion.

Hurns played with Heath and the Cowboys last season. Health told reporters after the game that the injury was not intentional, according to the Dallas Morning-News.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it, especially because it’s him,” Heath said. “We were close. He was my locker mate at The Star. I’m good friends with him. I hate to see any player get injured like that, but especially because it’s him.”

The Cowboys won the game, 31-6.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.