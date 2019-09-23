New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell tweets message to 'haters' after third straight loss

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell had a message to the “haters” after the team dropped its third straight game Sunday to the New England Patriots.

Bell, who had 35 rushing yards on 18 carries, tweeted that the team needs the fans to show support and believe things will get better as the team heads into a bye week.

ATLANTA FALCONS' KEANU NEAL SUFFERS ACHILLES INJURY DURING GAME, RECEIVES UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT PENALTY

“all you haters, enjoy it for now..just don’t go casper when all this gets turned around..we embrace adversity, we embrace the hate, and everyone that wants to see my team fail, or me fail individually, I’ll remember, we’ll remember it ALL, & use it, & wear it as a badge of honor!,” Bell wrote.

He added: “& all of the fans, we need you! More than ever, don’t give up on this team..just keep believing we’ll get this ship turned around & sailing in the right direction! We’ll give it our ALL and we’ll be back after the bye..we love you all & we appreciate all your support, it’s NEEDED.”

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS' BRUCE ARIANS GIVES BIZARRE REASON FOR TAKING LATE-GAME PENALTY BEFORE MISSED FIELD GOAL

The Jets started the season losing three straight games for the first time since 2003, under Herm Edwards, when the team lost their first four games of the season before a bye week. New York finished 6-10 that season but managed to turn it around the following year.

The Jets have been hurt significantly by an array of injuries, managing just one offensive touchdown in three games. Sam Darnold has missed two games because of mono while wide receiver Quincy Enunwa is out of the entire season with a neck injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York has a bye next week and then will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. The team is expected to have Darnold back under center at that time.