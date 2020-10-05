Eagles' Malik Jackson pulls sneaky move as refs spot football during game vs. 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson was trying to gain an advantage in the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

With a little more than 2 minutes to go in the game, Jackson kicked the football back from where the referees initially spotted it, so the 49ers were a few more inches away from the end zone. The officiating crew was discussing where to line up the ball, so Jackson was just helping them with the decision.

TEXANS FIRE COACH BILL O'BRIEN AFTER WINLESS START

DEMARCUS LAWRENCE ON COWBOYS' POOR DEFENSIVE SHOWING VS. BROWNS: 'I CALL THE S--T SOFT'

The football was at the Eagles' 1-yard-line, and they were clinging onto an 11-point lead. The 49ers ended up scoring when running back Jerick McKinnon plunged into the endzone, but the Eagles came away with a 25-20 victory over the Niners in San Francisco.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With the victory, the Eagles put themselves in sole possession of first place in the NFC East, arguably the worst division in the history of the NFL. The Eagles have a 1-2-1 record, and behind them are the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys, both at 1-3, and the New York Giants sit in last place with an 0-4 record.

In Week 5, the Eagles will shift their attention to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0).