Eagles' Kelly not reaching for panic button after Parkey's missed FG

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly is not about to turn practice into a casting call for a new kicker after Cody Parker missed a potential game-winning field goal in Monday night's 26-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

"Not now," Kelly said one day after Parkey failed to connect on a go-ahead 44-yarder with just over three minutes to play. "I have total confidence in Cody Parkey. He was a Pro Bowl kicker last year. I think he's an outstanding kicker. He's got total confidence from everybody in this organization."

Parkey dealt with a groin injury for much of the preseason, although he dismissed that as a reason for the missed kick that went wide right. "It's my fault. I'm human and I miss," said Parkey, who was not wearing a helmet at Wednesday's practice.

An undrafted free agent out of Auburn, Parkey converted 32 of 36 field goal attempts last season en route to establishing a franchise record with 150 points and earning Pro Bowl honors.

Although two of Parkey's misses occurred during a costly Week 16 loss to the Washington Redskins, Kelly said he's not close to pushing the "panic button" after the latest failed conversion.

"You're going to miss the kicks over the course of the season," Kelly said. "Unfortunately for him and for us, he missed one at end of the game."

