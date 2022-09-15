Eagles' Jason Kelce reacts to viral 'judo hip toss' by Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez: 'Did not see it coming'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'Tis the season for viral videos, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is starting off the 2022 NFL season with his own social media moment after fans went into a frenzy over him getting tossed by Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in the Eagles' 38-35 victory Sunday.

During a podcast with younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce , the duo spoke about the viral moment when the veteran got "hip tossed" by the 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

"You're viral right now because of your encounter with … Malcolm Rodriguez. Gave you a good ol' WWE hip toss," Travis Kelce joked on the "New Heights" podcast.

LIONS’ TRACY WALKER ON EJECTION AFTER LATE HIT ON JALEN HURTS: ‘I JUST LET MY TEAM DOWN’

"It was good. I thought I had him, I was driving him in the end zone, and right at the last second — Huzzah! — he gave me a judo hip toss. Did not see it coming," Jason Kelce said before giving credit to Rodriguez.

"It was impressive nonetheless. It was a quick twist of the hips. He's a good player. He made a better move on me on a draw play earlier in the game where he made a tackle on Jalen Hurts.

"That kid's got a really bright future, he's been a star of the ‘Hard Knocks’ show, seems like he's got a great mentality. And it's not the first time I've been viral for getting my a-- kicked, and I'm sure it won't be the last."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce recalled his own viral moment when he had a run-in with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.

"I got hip tossed by Von Miller my second year in the league, and he actually hip tossed me from like one knee. I felt like a rag doll," Travis said. "I thought the play was almost over so I kinda just – I don’t wanna say I let up on it — but I definitely wasn’t trying to put any more attention towards Von, and Von had just had a completely different idea of what was going on. Knew he wasn’t going to make the play and just absolutely hip tossed me and threw me into next week."

While both brothers laughed off the viral moments, Jason Kelce added that those plays are pretty much inevitable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like going viral for getting your a-- kicked is like a rite of passage in the NFL. Everybody’s gonna get got at some point," Jason said.

The Lions came back within reach of the Eagles late in the second half but ultimately fell in their season opener for the third year in a row. But the Kelce brothers like what they’ve seen so far.

"I’m not gonna lie. After watching ‘Hard Knocks,’ I kinda became a fan of the Lions and a lot of the characters they got," Travis said. "Dan Campbell – would love to play for him, awesome guy.

"What they do on HBO backs up the team they’re trying to identify as. They got a coach who's a tough-minded, hard-nosed coach and their team played that way," Jason added.