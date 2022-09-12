Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions
Published

Lions' Tracy Walker on ejection after late hit on Jalen Hurts: 'I just let my team down'

Walker had 13 combined tackles, one sack and one pass defended before being ejected

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker’s debut as one of the team captains against the Philadelphia Eagles went from good to bad on Sunday after the star safety was ejected late in the third quarter for taking a swipe at the helmet of Eagles wideout Zach Pascal. 

Walker, who signed a three-year, $25 million contract extension during the early days of the offseason, had a strong showing through the first three quarters of the Eagles’ 38-35 win over the Lions – combining for a total 13 tackles, one sack and one pass defended. 

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) celebrates a stop on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. 

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) celebrates a stop on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

But his game would be cut short with just three minutes left in the third quarter after a late hit on quarterback Jalen Hurts. 

JALEN HURTS LEADS HIGH-POWERED OFFENSE TO VICTORY OVER LIONS

Hurts was scrambling to convert on third-and-fourth when he slid at the end of the play. Walker, with a dropped shoulder, seemingly made contact with Hurts’ upper body. 

The move prompted Pascal and tight end Dallas Goedert to shove Walker, to which he responded back with swipes at both players' helmets. The last on Pascal leading to the ejection. 

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. 

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.  (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I just let my team down," Walker said Sunday. "Me, as a team captain, I’ve just got to be better. I was hotheaded at the moment." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walker was sent off the field late in the third quarter when the Eagles were leading Detroit by 17 points.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Lions rallied, but came up short in a 38-35 loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com