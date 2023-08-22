Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Jason Kelce apologizes for 'cheap shot' that sparked melee during joint practice with Colts

The Eagles and Colts play their preseason finales on Aug. 24

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Tensions flared during Tuesday's joint practice between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. 

Five-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce blindsided Zaire Franklin at the end of a play, which appeared to spark a brawl, according to multiple reports. 

Kelce seemed to take exception with the level of physicality the Colts linebacker had with Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell during back-to-back plays.

The practice session was cut short due to the melee. The Eagles center later took ownership of his actions which were described as a "cheap shot."

Jason Kelce looks on during training camp

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"We try and keep things civil on the field, and I pride myself on being a guy that sustains the emotions and level of play out there, and I let my emotions get the better of me," Kelce said. "That certainly doesn't belong out there on the field, and a little ashamed that it got to that level."

Kelce also did not speak with Franklin after the practice, citing the need to let tensions cool down. 

"Tensions are a little bit too high for that right now," Kelce noted.

Franklin said he still has respect for Kelce.

"When you have joint practices against other organizations, sometimes your speed ain't their speed," Franklin said. "People get offended — that's life.

"Growing up in Philly, watching [Kelce] for a long time — lot of respect for him. Talked to him a little bit after we played them last year. I thought the OGs would at least look me in the eye before [hitting me], but it's all good. I might get a chance to look him in the eye Thursday, so we're going to be OK."

Jason Kelce vs the Chiefs

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Aside from Kelce and Franklin's scuffle, things got chippy near Indy's sideline when Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett hit the football out of Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's hand.

Zaire Franklin reacts during a practice

Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts during the joint practice with the Chicago Bears at Grand Park Sports Campus on August 16, 2023 in Westfield, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts was not happy that practice ended prematurely due to the fight.

"It's a competitive game, and I love the competition of it," Hurts said. "This is what I get paid to do —F to play football, so I wanted to practice."

It remains how much action Kelce or Franklin will season in Thursday's preseason finale. 

The Colts host the Jaguars in their regular season opener on Sept. 10. The Eagles travel to Gillette Stadium to play the New England Patriots to kick off their regular season. 

