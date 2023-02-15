Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star QB, demands apology after Super Bowl

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, demanded an apology from the critics and pundits who doubted what the team would be capable of this season.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to capture their second since the 2019 season. It was a game they weren’t even picked to win by most pundits, too. The Chiefs were down 10 at halftime and the reigning NFL MVP came through in the clutch to help Kansas City win the game, 38-35.

"I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season," Brittany Mahomes wrote.

The noise crept in at the beginning of the season as division rivals like the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders added impact players to their offenses and the Chiefs traded away one big receiver in Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and the Raiders traded for Davante Adams and received him from the Green Bay Packers.

But the notion of high-powered offenses was thrown to the wayside. The Broncos sputtered out of the gate. Adams and the Raiders failed to maintain success throughout the entire season and the Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t find the same consistency of the Chiefs.

Kansas City would win the AFC West and attain the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

The rest is history.