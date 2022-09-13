Eagles fans file lawsuit against Commanders claiming injuries when railing collapsed at FedEx Field

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four Philadelphia Eagles fans who claim they were injured when a railing at FedEx Field collapsed filed a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders Tuesday.

As if the Commanders weren't in enough legal trouble, the new suit says the fans were injured when they were trying to congratulate quarterback Jalen Hurts after a victory and the railing broke, causing them to fall to the ground.

One team official told ESPN after the January incident that the area that collapsed was designed for people with disabilities and was made to only hold six people in wheelchairs, plus one person accompanying each of those six.

Bob Sokolove, a lawyer for the alleged victims, said stadium staff didn't stop anybody from entering the area and leaning on the railing. The railing was reportedly held together with a zip tie.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's beyond negligent to skimp on a safety measure in such a high-visibility, high-trafficked area," Sokolove said. "Whether it's an NCAA game or a pro basketball game or the NFL, everybody comes to the tunnel where the players are coming out. The weight of everyone pushing forward to get a high-five or a wristband or whatever puts even more pressure on what otherwise were pathetic railings."

At the time, the Commanders released a statement that said no one had been seriously injured, and "to our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord."

The fans called that "patently false," and each is seeking $75,000 for loss of income, medical expenses and pain and suffering.

EAGLES' JALEN HURTS NARROWLY AVOIDS INJURY AFTER FEDEXFIELD RAILING COLLAPSES

Some of the injuries they allegedly suffered include cervical strains, muscle strains, bone contusions, cuts, headaches and "other potential long-term effects, both physical and emotional," according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm just happy everybody is safe from it. That's crazy stuff right there," Hurts said after that game. "That was a real dangerous situation. I'm just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it."