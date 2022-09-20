Expand / Collapse search
Eagles' Darius Slay gives intercepted ball to James Harden

Darius Slay had an incredible defensive game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
James Harden was among the Philadelphia celebrities in the crowd to support the Eagles in their 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay picked off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins twice in the game and gave one of the intercepted balls to the Philadelphia 76ers star who was sitting at the field level.

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts with a game ball during the third quarter between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 19, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Harden was waiting in the tunnel for Slay after the game to get his football signed. The NBA star told Slay he should have had three or four interceptions in the game.

"I got my ball signed," Harden told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I’m good."

Slay told reporters he did not initially know Harden was at the game until he appeared on the Jumbotron at Lincoln Financial Field.

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts with a game ball during the third quarter between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 19, 2022 in Philadelphia.

"He’s like one of my favorite players, so I was like ‘shoot, why not?’" Slay explained, adding that if he got an interception, he would give Harden the ball.

Slay got two picks and was able to shut down Vikings star Justin Jefferson in the process. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, "Slay had more interceptions (2) than receptions allowed (1) as the nearest defender on 5 targets to Justin Jefferson."

"He is one of the best in the world," Slay said of Jefferson. "And, shoot, I’m one of the best in the world, too. I was looking forward to the matchup."

Darius Slay, #2, and A.J. Brown, #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrate after an interception by Slay during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 19, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Darius Slay, #2, and A.J. Brown, #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrate after an interception by Slay during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 19, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts scored three touchdowns in the win.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.