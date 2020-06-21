Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Eagles' Dallas Goedert was sucker-punched at restaurant during dinner with family, video shows

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was attacked at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday night while eating dinner with his family, according to NJ.com. A video showed that Goedert was sucker-punched unprovoked.

Goedert was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, but he appeared to be fine, and he didn’t suffer any injuries from the altercation. Police were called to the scene and one person was reportedly arrested.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a video on Twitter of the attack.

DOUG PEDERSON SAYS EAGLES MIGHT CONSIDER SIGNING COLIN KAEPERNICK

Goedert, a South Dakota native who played college football at South Dakota State, is entering his third season with the Eagles, and in 2019 he had his best season of his career. Goedert came down with a career-high 58 receptions for 607 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

He is the No. 2 tight end in an offense that features Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, but Goedert should have a larger role in the Eagles’ offense in the upcoming season.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova