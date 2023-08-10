Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni's press conference interrupted by bizarre outburst: ‘That was a little distracting’

Linebacker Shaun Bradley was reportedly the one shouting

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was talking about getting his coaching staff "locked in" ahead of the preseason during a press conference Thursday when he was thrown off his train of thought by a loud outburst. 

Sirianni was discussing a change in the training camp schedule with the media when a loud scream, which could have been interpreted by some as a plea for help, interrupted his remarks. 

Nick Sirianni in Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni enters the field with his team before the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

"That was more about coaches getting over there and going through their reps so that we’re operating at game 10 when we’re on game one, right? So that’s really important for us that we’re operating at a high level. That’s all that was about," Sirianni said. 

"At the stadium practice on Sunday night, I needed a little bit more work," Sirianni added before being interrupted. 

"That was a little distracting," he added with a laugh. 

The yell, according to one Eagles blog account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was from linebacker Shaun Bradley.

Shaun Bradley yells

Shaun Bradley of the Philadelphia Eagles yells as he walks onto the field during training camp at the NovaCare Complex Aug. 10, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

But the outburst appears to be a pre-practice ritual for Bradley. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner shared video evidence of this ahead of an Eagles training camp session earlier this month. 

Sirianni was able to finish his thought but wouldn’t budge on discussing which players would be starting in the Eagles' preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday.  

Jalen Hurts running

Jalen Hurts (1) of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles to avoid a tackle attempt by Andrew Adams of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia.   (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"Still don’t have to make a decision yet," Sirianni said. "You guys know you’re not going to get that from me right now."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.