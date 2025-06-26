Eagles' AJ Dillon reflects on 'cool experience' attending Trump rally, meeting president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles running back AJ Dillon attended an October rally in Wisconsin for Donald Trump when Trump was the Republican nominee for president.

Dillon, with the Green Bay Packers at the time, received a special shutout from Trump, who described Dillon as a "Green Bay football phenom."

"You may know that name Quadzilla, the Quad Father – AJ Dillon. I got to meet him backstage. Get healthy soon AJ, get healthy," Trump told Dillon, who missed the 2024 season with a neck injury.

Dillon reflected on the "cool experience" in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"It was cool. I had never met a president before. Cool experience. I never even met Brett Favre before that," Dillon said. "It was a cool experience. If you’re getting called out by a president, regardless who you voted for, whoever it may be, that’s just a cool experience in itself.

"Happy to have been there, been able to meet him, take pictures, stuff like that. I had never been to a rally and got that full experience, but definitely cool, for sure."

Dillon's comments echoed those of new teammate Saquon Barkley. Barkley played a round of golf with Trump in April, shortly before the Eagles visited Trump at the White House, and took those who were disappointed in him to task.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley posted to X shortly after the round. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Hulk Hogan and Danica Patrick also attended that October rally in Wisconsin, one of the seven swing states Trump had won to become president a second time. Hall of Fame quarterback and Packers legend Brett Favre spoke at the rally, where he likened Trump to his former team as a "winner."

