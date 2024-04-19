Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' AJ Brown changes X profile picture to photo of Tom Brady amid trade speculation

Brown has stated he wants to stay with Eagles

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The negative chatter involving A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be continuing.

Back in February, the All-Pro receiver actually called into a Philadelphia radio station to call them out for "making up" rumors and reassure them he wanted to stay with the Eagles.

However, fans have been rather confused recently, as Brown changed his X profile picture to a photo of retired NFL legend Tom Brady.

AJ Brown and Tom Brady split

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, left, recently changed his profile picture to a photo of retired NFL great Tom Brady. (Getty Images)

Brown admitted once before that he grew up a New England Patriots fan and "cried [his] eyes out" when they passed on him in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In a since-deleted post, Brown said it's motivation for how he's been "disrespected."

"TB12 [Brady] is my favorite player ever," Brown posted Thursday on X, according to NESN. "I watch the dynasty and it brought back some memories from my childhood. Go look up what he did in 2015 when he was doubted/disrespected. Yeah I see the disrespect. Motivated … yes. That’s it.

"I did not think changing my pfp [profile picture] to the greatest ever would cause controversy. Take Care."

The Patriots are looking for wide receivers on the trade market — understandably so after last season (they own the third pick in the NFL Draft and are in line to select a top quarterback).

AJ Brown as Eagles beat the Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

However, Philadelphia apparently says Brown is reportedly off the block.

Brown shut down "bulls--t" rumors of locker room turmoil as the Eagles lost seven of their final eight games to close out their season.

"They have every right to speculate," he told Fox News Digital back in January. "That's their opinion. It is what it is. They're gonna make a story regardless of whatever I say."

Brown reiterated during his radio station call that he "want[s]" to be an Eagle."

"Simple as that. I know where I’m at, simple as that. … I want to be here, and that’s all I can say," he stressed.

AJ Brown Press Conference

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown holds a press conference at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on May 2, 2020. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brown was named a second-team All-Pro by setting a career-high with 106 receptions and racking up 1,456 yards in 2023. His Eagles counterpart, DeVonta Smith, hauled in 81 passes for 1,066 yards, and each scored seven touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.