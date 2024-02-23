Eagles' A.J. Brown calls into Philadelphia radio station to call out hosts for 'making up' rumors

With the Philadelphia Eagles' run to a second-straight Super Bowl appearance ending abruptly, there's long been rumors about drama in the locker room.

The Eagles started last season 10-1 and lost six of their final seven games, getting eliminated in the wild-card round of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Speculation has pointed to A.J. Brown, who has been seen angry on the sidelines and has pointed the finger right back at the media.

Brown didn't speak much to reporters during the team's losing streak as reports swirled he was dividing the locker room.

But Brown decided to call WIP radio in Philadelphia to address afternoon drive hosts Ike Reese and Jack Fritz.

Brown said he wanted to confront the hosts because of the rumors they've been "making up."

"You guys are supposed to support Philly, but it doesn’t turn out to be that. Why make up so many rumors? Most of the rumors don’t even be real rumors. These are rumors that you guys are making up, and everybody ran with," Brown said on the show.

But Reese, a former Eagle, said it wasn't them specifically reporting anything. Instead, Reese said, they often talk about hypotheticals and reports to kill time and create content for a four-hour show five days a week.

Brown understood where Reese was coming from but still directed his anger toward the Philadelphia media, saying he feels he is misunderstood and has been personally singled out.

"It gets frustrating because anything I say or do, it gets magnified times 10. I’m classified as a diva. I want the ball, this and that, blah blah blah. But when it’s the other way around — you’ve seen me get upset on the sideline, and you automatically think it’s about targets. No, what if I’m holding my players accountable? What if I’m the guy that pushes everybody in the locker room, makes people uncomfortable to try to better themselves and the team? What if I’m that guy? You don’t see it as much from Jalen, because that’s not his personality.

"But, honestly, I’m the person you need on the team because I’m going to hold people accountable, make people around me better, but nobody sees that. All you see is the little flare-ups and stuff like that. I can honestly say, you see the flare-ups because nobody in that building works harder than me.

"Nobody in that building prepares harder than me, more than me. I can stand on that and say that. That’s why you see the passion. That’s why you see me react the way I act. Because nobody’s spending that time like me. I know for a fact. I’m misunderstood. I’m not even trying to be understood by people because you’re not going to understand me, because you’re not in my shoes."

Reese replied that people do want to "understand" Brown, but Brown disagreed.

"I’m human. I may not do it the best way every single time, but that’s who I am, that’s who I’m forever going to be until I’m six feet under the ground. That’s who I am. I’m not going to change who I am. So, if you don’t like it, you just don’t like it.

"So, you might as well get in line with the rest of the people. … I’m my own person, and I’m not afraid to speak up. And that’s what I think scares a lot of people. I had the b---s to get on your show today. I know my worth, I know what I bring to the table."

After all that, Brown said something that should make Eagles fans happy. He wants to stay in Philly. Recent reports have said Brown wants out of Philly, but he says that couldn't have been further from the truth.

"Why would somebody even think that I wasn’t happy?" he said.

"I want to be an Eagle. Simple as that. I know where I’m at, simple as that. … I want to be here, and that’s all I can say."

