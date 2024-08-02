Dwayne Haskins' family suing quarterback's widow for 'constant harassment' since his death

The family of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins is suing his widow over "constant harassment."

Haskins was struck by a truck on a South Florida highway April 9, 2022, and killed at age 24.

And it appears his family and widow have been unable to get along since.

"Ever since the tragic death of their son and brother, the Haskins Family has experienced constant harassment from the Defendant whenever they have attempted to reference his name, image and likeness in public forums such as social media," the lawsuit says, according to sports law reporter Jason Morrin.

According to Morrin, the suit says Haskins' widow, Kalabrya Haskins, "contacted Instagram to have the accounts of" Haskins' parents "disabled, as recently as May 2024." It also says Kalabrya "challenged the establishment of the Haskins Family Foundation Inc."

OutKick adds that Haskins' parents allege Kalabrya attempted to take a painting of the quarterback that belonged to them at a memorial in Maryland.

Kalabrya also refuses to provide an accurate accounting of Haskins' assets and estate, OutKick reported, while also refusing to share his ashes with them.

The estate of the late NFL quarterback reached a "partial settlement" last year with the driver of the truck that killed him, as well as its owner and broker. Haskins' family filed a lawsuit alleging the driver of the truck was speeding, driving carelessly and had a cargo load exceeding the legal weight limit.

The quarterback, who died just weeks before his 25th birthday, had a blood alcohol level of .20% at the time of his death, according to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office.

The report also noted traces in his system of ketamine and norketamine, painkillers prescribed by a doctor that have been known to be used recreationally. But his lawyers also claim he was "targeted and drugged" as a part of a "blackmail and robbery conspiracy." No criminal charges have been filed related to those allegations, and there is nothing filed in court substantiating any of the claims.

The report said a woman Haskins was with told investigators they had run out of gas on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shortly before dawn. She said he went out in the dark to get more fuel before getting hit.

Haskins starred at Ohio State in 2018, setting several school passing records and being named the MVP in both the Big Ten championship game and in the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win over the Washington Huskies.

A 2019 first-round NFL draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed for the 2021 season by Pittsburgh as a backup quarterback, but he didn’t appear in a game.

