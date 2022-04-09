Dwayne Haskins death: NFL analyst apologizes after saying he would be alive if he 'stayed in school'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former SiriusXM NFL analyst Gil Brandt apologized Saturday after making ill-timed comments about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed in South Florida earlier that same day.

"I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time," Brandt said in a statement on Twitter.

— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 9, 2022

During the Saturday afternoon segment on SiriusXM NFL radio, Brandt was asked about Haskins’ death as he had closely followed his career at Ohio State before he was drafted 15th overall by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"I hate anytime anybody dies, but he was a guy that was living to be dead, so to speak," the NFL analyst said. "It was always something."

"It’s a tragic thing," Brandt added, "especially if you’re 24 years old, with your whole life ahead of you, but maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway."

Local authorities said Haskins was fatally struck by a car in Broward County when he attempted to cross an interstate on foot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins was set to turn 25 next month.