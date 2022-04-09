Expand / Collapse search
Dwayne Haskins death: NFL analyst apologizes after saying quarterback might be alive if he 'stayed in school'

Haskins was fatally struck by a car in Broward County Saturday morning

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Former SiriusXM NFL analyst Gil Brandt apologized Saturday after making ill-timed comments about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed in South Florida earlier that same day.

"I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time," Brandt said in a statement on Twitter. 

During the Saturday afternoon segment on SiriusXM NFL radio, Brandt was asked about Haskins’ death as he had closely followed his career at Ohio State before he was drafted 15th overall by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

"I hate anytime anybody dies, but he was a guy that was living to be dead, so to speak," the NFL analyst said. "It was always something."

Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team looks to hand off the ball during a NFL football game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. 

"It’s a tragic thing," Brandt added, "especially if you’re 24 years old, with your whole life ahead of you, but maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway."

Local authorities said Haskins was fatally struck by a car in Broward County when he attempted to cross an interstate on foot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Haskins was set to turn 25 next month.