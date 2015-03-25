Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Dvorak and Harrison score to lead Hurricanes to 1st win of season, 2-1 over Flyers

By | Associated Press
  • 0c5b14aa-Flyers Hurricanes Hockey
    Image 1 of 2

    Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) deflects a shot on goal by Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53)during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (The Associated Press)

  • 656f1ce8-Flyers Hurricanes Hockey
    Image 2 of 2

    Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) and Mark Streit (32) defend against Carolina Hurricanes' Drayson Bowman (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (The Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Radek Dvorak scored the winner in the second period to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to their first win of the season, a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Jay Harrison also scored, Jeff Skinner added two assists and Anton Khudobin made 17 saves in his Hurricanes' debut.

Luke Schenn had the goal for the Flyers, who have opened the season 0-3-0 for the second year in a row. Before last year, Philadelphia had lost its first three games only one other time in franchise history.

Steve Mason made 32 saves for the Flyers, who were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens in Montreal on Saturday night.