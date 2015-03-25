Dvorak and Harrison score to lead Hurricanes to 1st win of season, 2-1 over Flyers

next Image 1 of 2

Radek Dvorak scored the winner in the second period to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to their first win of the season, a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Jay Harrison also scored, Jeff Skinner added two assists and Anton Khudobin made 17 saves in his Hurricanes' debut.

Luke Schenn had the goal for the Flyers, who have opened the season 0-3-0 for the second year in a row. Before last year, Philadelphia had lost its first three games only one other time in franchise history.

Steve Mason made 32 saves for the Flyers, who were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens in Montreal on Saturday night.