Durant scores 30, Westbrook has triple-double in Thunder's 109-99 victory over Bucks

Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-99 on Saturday night.

Durant shot 10 of 19 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line in becoming the seventh player this season to score 30 points against the Bucks.

Durant is on pace to join Larry Bird in 1986-87 as the only players to average more than 28 points while shooting over 50 percent from the field, 90 percent from the line and 40 percent from 3-point range.

Westbrook had 23 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds. Kevin Martin added 17 points.

Ersan Ilyasova had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Milwaukee. Epke Udoh had his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma City has won four of its last five and is two games back of the San Antonio Spurs for the top spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

Milwaukee has lost five of its last six and missed a chance to gain ground on the idle Boston Celtics in the East. Milwaukee is now three games back of the Celtics for the seventh seed.

Marquis Daniels' jumper with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter gave the Bucks a five-point lead before the Thunder stormed back with a 19-2 run. Durant's 3-pointer with 2:47 remaining put the Thunder up 10. During that run, the Bucks went four minutes without a basket and committed five turnovers.

Oklahoma City made 13 of its first 19 shots to go ahead 32-28 at the end of the first quarter. The Bucks kept the game tight in the second quarter until the Thunder went on an 11-2 run to lead by 11 with 3:28 left in the half. The Thunder went into the break with a 56-46 lead, with Durant, Westbrook and Martin combining for 41 points.

Bucks leading scorer Monta Ellis was scoreless in the first half and finished with nine points.

Milwaukee made five 3-pointers in the third quarter to tie it at 83 heading to the fourth.

Notes: Oklahoma City is 20-7 against the Eastern Conference. .The Thunder went 12-5 in March, while Milwaukee finished with a 7-9 record. . Larry Sanders picked up his league-leading 14th technical foul in the third quarter. . Former 90's rap star Vanilla Ice performed at halftime. . Milwaukee Brewers All-Stars Ryan Braun and Rickie Weeks were attendance.