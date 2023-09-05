Duke's Riley Leonard pleads for extension on homework after upset win over Clemson

Riley Leonard helped Duke pull off one of the biggest upsets in the football program’s history on Monday night as the Blue Devils topped No. 9 Clemson 28-7.

Leonard was 17-for-33 with 175 passing yards. He also had 98 yards on the ground and a 44-yard rushing touchdown to give Duke the lead in the third quarter. However, he was facing more pressure than just the Clemson defense coming after him all game long. He also had homework due.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In a clip posted on to X by the ACC Digital Network, Leonard had to ask the professor for an extension.

"Professor Taylor, if you’re seeing this, please let me turn in my homework late because it’s due tonight I think at 12," Leonard said.

Jaquez Moore had a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. It gave the Blue Devils a two-touchdown lead late in the game in what was a mistake-filled evening on both sides.

COLORADO'S DEION SANDERS SAYS SON, SHEDEUR, HAD EXTRA MOTIVATION TO BEAT TCU AFTER COACH'S PAST DISRESPECT

Duke fumbled twice and lost the ball each time. Clemson fumbled three times and lost two of them. Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik also had an interception.

"It’s important on the outside, because I think it makes people believe a little bit more what we’ve been saying since the day I got here," Duke head coach Mike Elko said. "What we’ve been saying internally is this is what Duke football is capable of. We’ve never ever wavered from that at all."

Clemson is likely to drop in the next Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Tigers play Charles Southern next.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duke will take on Lafayette in their next matchup. The Blue Devils won’t have another ACC opponent until Oct. 14 against N.C. State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.