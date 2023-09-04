Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's Deion Sanders says son, Shedeur, had extra motivation to beat TCU after coach's past disrespect

Shedeur Sanders threw for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns on his way to leading Colorado over TCU

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of college football after Week 1, as the Deion Sanders-led squad upset No. 17 TCU on the road with a 45-42 win. 

One of the main reasons the Buffaloes were able to take down the team that made it to the National Championship Game last year was Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 510 yards with four passing touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter to get the win. 

It was an incredible performance by Sanders, whose father said had some extra motivation heading into this game outside of starting the season on the right foot. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders passes against TCU

Shedeur Sanders, #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes, throws downfield against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sept. 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Making an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Coach Prime said that TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles previously paid no attention to his son at a camp. 

It was something Shedeur Sanders never forgot. 

COLORADO KNEW THEY WOULD BEAT NO. 17 TCU ‘BEFORE WE LEFT BOULDER,’ DEION SANDERS SAYS

"The reason he was so intense and relaxed and ready — not only did he study, but we went to the camp of a certain school, and a certain coordinator we just played against, he’s the offensive coordinator, he was at that school, and we went to that school’s camp, and he didn’t pay [Shadeur] no attention," Deion Sanders told McAfee. 

Sanders continued, "I don’t even think he barely spoke to him. He just pushed him off to the side."

Shedeur Sanders felt disrespected, and after having a conversation with his father, he vowed never to return to that school, Coach Prime said.

"That’s why I tell my [coaches], you be careful on these visits, because these kids see everything," the elder Sanders said. "Be careful how you treat them because you never know when they’re gonna come up and beat you."

Kendal Briles runs on field

TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles coaches during spring training at TCU practice fields. (Madeleine Cook/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Sanders added that Shedeur "wanted to beat that guy so bad that he just went to work."

The hard work certainly paid off for the team that was an over-20-point underdog to the Vegas oddsmakers, with many believing the Horned Frogs would be the ones to collect the victory on their home turf. 

BRIAN KELLY SAYS LSU NOT THE TEAM ‘I THOUGHT WE WERE’ FOLLOWING BLOWOUT LOSS TO FLORIDA STATE

After the upset, Shedeur Sanders set the record straight. 

"A lot of you didn’t believe in us," he said. 

"It’s crazy because you just got to understand our coach, Coach Prime, my dad, everywhere he went, he was a winner. Every game, every opportunity, he took advantage of."

The apple clearly does not fall far from the Sanders tree. 

Shedeur Sanders poses for photo

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, celebrates with fans after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 45-42 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Ft. Worth Sept. 2, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buffaloes will look to continue their hot start on Saturday when they host Nebraska for their home opener at 12 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.