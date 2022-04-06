Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Duke Blue Devils
Published

Ex-Duke star theorizes Mike Krzyzewski could return next season

Jay Williams said a recruiting battle may influence Coach K to come back in 2022

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski ended his illustrious career with a loss to rival North Carolina in the Final Four over the weekend.

It was billed as Coach K’s potential final game and the tributes poured in after the Blue Devils narrowly fell to the Tar Heels. But on Tuesday, a theory bubbled over the possibility of Krzyzewski pulling a Tom Brady and unretiring to come back for one more season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jay Williams of Duke cuts down his portion of the net after defeating Arizona 82-72 in the NCAA National Championship Game of the Men's Final Four tournament at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jay Williams of Duke cuts down his portion of the net after defeating Arizona 82-72 in the NCAA National Championship Game of the Men's Final Four tournament at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT)

The possibility was floated by former Duke star Jay Williams on ESPN Radio, saying he believes there’s a "legit chance" of it happening.

"It leaves a huge gap at Duke. And the question is, who fills that void from a recruiting perspective? And it leads me to think, which I’ve been thinking a lot about since I heard this news (Monday), does Coach K come back for another season? One more final season," Williams said.

Williams zeroed in on the possibility of Duke losing recruits when the keys get turned over to Jon Scheyer, who was named as Coach K’s successor.

DUKE'S MIKE KRZYZEWSKI ENDS ILLUSTRIOUS CAREER WITH LOSS TO UNC: 'THIS TEAM HAS BEEN A JOY FOR ME TO COACH'

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the semifinal game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the semifinal game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The former guard said Nolan Smith’s decision to leave Duke to become an associate head coach at Louisville could be a factor given the potential relationship Smith built with top recruits Dereck Lively II and Tarik Whitehead.

"… It turns into recruiting battles. It weakens the hold of Duke. If you’re Coach K, how do you strengthen that hold? You’re coming back," he added.

Williams made clear he was just speculating at this point.

Krzyzewski said after the game the emotions he was feeling at that point didn’t matter. He felt more for the players who worked hard to get to the Final Four. He wouldn’t exactly reflect on his Hall of Fame career.

"For these guys, they've been a joy. We made our announcement it would be our last year -- I told my wife, Mickie, look, we're going for it. And I'm going to put everything into it. And I got a group, they're young, but I think they've got a chance," he said.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils talks to the press as Paolo Banchero #5 looks on after losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels 81-77 in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils talks to the press as Paolo Banchero #5 looks on after losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels 81-77 in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I was right about that. I was right about that. So every day -- we had a few bumps in the road, but they won 32 games. And they turned it around in March where they've been beautiful young men to coach. I could not ask for more."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.