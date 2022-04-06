Ex-Duke star theorizes Mike Krzyzewski could return next season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski ended his illustrious career with a loss to rival North Carolina in the Final Four over the weekend.

It was billed as Coach K’s potential final game and the tributes poured in after the Blue Devils narrowly fell to the Tar Heels. But on Tuesday, a theory bubbled over the possibility of Krzyzewski pulling a Tom Brady and unretiring to come back for one more season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The possibility was floated by former Duke star Jay Williams on ESPN Radio, saying he believes there’s a "legit chance" of it happening.

"It leaves a huge gap at Duke. And the question is, who fills that void from a recruiting perspective? And it leads me to think, which I’ve been thinking a lot about since I heard this news (Monday), does Coach K come back for another season? One more final season," Williams said.

Williams zeroed in on the possibility of Duke losing recruits when the keys get turned over to Jon Scheyer, who was named as Coach K’s successor.

DUKE'S MIKE KRZYZEWSKI ENDS ILLUSTRIOUS CAREER WITH LOSS TO UNC: 'THIS TEAM HAS BEEN A JOY FOR ME TO COACH'

The former guard said Nolan Smith’s decision to leave Duke to become an associate head coach at Louisville could be a factor given the potential relationship Smith built with top recruits Dereck Lively II and Tarik Whitehead.

"… It turns into recruiting battles. It weakens the hold of Duke. If you’re Coach K, how do you strengthen that hold? You’re coming back," he added.

Williams made clear he was just speculating at this point.

Krzyzewski said after the game the emotions he was feeling at that point didn’t matter. He felt more for the players who worked hard to get to the Final Four. He wouldn’t exactly reflect on his Hall of Fame career.

"For these guys, they've been a joy. We made our announcement it would be our last year -- I told my wife, Mickie, look, we're going for it. And I'm going to put everything into it. And I got a group, they're young, but I think they've got a chance," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I was right about that. I was right about that. So every day -- we had a few bumps in the road, but they won 32 games. And they turned it around in March where they've been beautiful young men to coach. I could not ask for more."